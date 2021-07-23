A 25-year-old Indian American suspected of killing his father July 22 evening in Forsyth County, Georgia, is in police custody and is being held on no bail.
Rajeev Kumaraswamy has been charged with one count of felony murder with a gun in the death of his father, Sadashivia Kumaraswamy, according to the Forsyth County Major Crimes Unit, which is investigating the incident as a homicide. The shooting occurred after the two had allegedly got into an argument, according to law enforcement reports. Rajeev allegedly retrieved a gun from his room and shot his father several times.
Stacie Miller, public information officer for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department, told India-West that Rajeev Kumaraswamy was arrested at the scene of the crime, in his father's home. A family member and neighbors called 911 to report the shooting, she said.
Rajeev Kumaraswamy was arrested without incident and was transported to the Forsyth County Jail. Miller said the family had moved to Forsyth County in January; there was no prior history of altercations at the home.
Sadashivia Kumaraswamy was pronounced dead at the scene, said Miller.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Department had released no further details as of press time July 23. Rajeev Kumaraswamy made a court appearance July 23, according to his record in the Forsyth County inmate locator. He did not enter a plea.
