A young Indian American man, accused of fatally stabbing his psychiatrist 165 times in 2017, pleaded not guilty to murder charges March 27 in Sedgwick County District Court in Wichita, Kansas.
Umar Rashid Dutt, 23, was a patient of Achutha Reddy, 57 at the time of his death. According to court documents and local news reports, Dutt entered Reddy’s office late afternoon Sept. 13, 2017, and proceeded to stab the victim. An office manager heard the commotion and attempted to intervene; as Reddy fled the scene, Dutt caught up to him in the alley outside his Wichita, Kansas office, and began his heinous attack afresh, the documents said.
Reddy was pronounced dead at the scene. Lt. Todd Ojile, section commander of the homicide division at the Wichita Police Department, told India-West shortly after the attack that no motive had been established for Dutt’s slaying of Reddy. (See earlier story: https://bit.ly/2FKQGMw)
Dutt had been a patient of Reddy’s, who was a specialist in absolute yoga, a type of yoga that connects mind, body and breath and promotes a healthy lifestyle.
Dutt was tracked down to a local country club by police, after a call from a security guard who told 911 a young man was sitting outside the club in his car with blood all over his clothes. Local news reports said Dutt had attempted to buy a gun several days before the stabbing.
Dutt has been charged with first degree murder and is being held in Sedgwick County, Kansas jail on $1 million bail. A judge has set a trial date of May 28.
Hailing from Nalgonda district in Telangana, Reddy graduated from Osmania Medical College in 1986. He later moved to the U.S., where he completed his residency in psychiatry from the University of Kansas Medical School in Wichita.
