NEWPORT COAST, Calif. — Shalini Patel, a senior at Sage Hill School, has just published a children’s book, “Find Your Spotlight: A Girl’s Journey to Discovering Her Inner Voice,” a story about a second-generation Indian American young girl experiencing gender inequality in her own home.
In the book, the protagonist, Myra, finds she is held to a different standard of success than are her brothers. The book is about her journey where she finds her inner strength and individuality through her love for dance.
Patel herself began learning Bollywood dance from the age of five and her experiences have found a voice in the book. “Through my Bollywood dance rehearsals, I have met many Indian girls my age who are not allowed to travel for college solely because they are girls,” the Indian American youngster says. It made her think about change which led her to the idea of writing, she added.
While the book is set in an Indian cultural context, the journey within is applicable to all young girls irrespective of the culture milieu they are in. For little girls everywhere, the book does a nice job of empowerment. For Indian American girls it remains culturally sensitive without suggesting that ties to family or community be severed to achieve the purpose.
Both paperback and Kindle versions of the new book are available on Amazon.com. The author said she will donate all sale proceeds to a worthy cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.