An 11-year-old boy in Eagan, Minnesota, was in the right place at the right time, and managed to save a partially conscious 34-year-old man from drowning at the bottom of a pool at an apartment complex.
Police in Eagan responded to an apartment complex around 7:25 p.m. Dec. 30 to a possible drowning at the bottom of an indoor pool at the complex, according to a WTSP.com report.
When officers arrived, they found the man partially conscious. They say the man was in the shallow end of the pool before he ventured to the deep end where he went underwater and never resurfaced, the report noted.
Advaik Nandikotkur, police say, is a hero for saving the man’s life. The young Indian American boy was the only person in the pool who could swim at the time. He jumped into the pool and pulled the man – who was about 100 pounds heavier than the young boy – to the ledge, where adults helped pull him out of the pool, according to the report.
The man was then transported to a hospital and released a few hours later, the report said.
"He just jumped into action and jumped in and saved a guy who was drowning – and literally saved his life," Eagan Police Officer Aaron Machtemes said in the report.
Nandikotkur has been taking swimming lessons since his family moved to Minnesota from India in 2015.
"Mom said to jump in. I said he's probably too heavy but I jumped in anyway," Nandikotkur told the media outlet.
"He's very calm about it. Just matter of fact. He did what he needed to do. And I think that's really cool that he's just like, yep, I did it," Officer Machtemes said.
