Seen from left to right are the Indian American kids who are among the President’s Environmental Youth Award winners: Samuel B. from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 2; Jay M. from Indiana won for his “Electronic Recycling Initiative” project. Jay is in the EPA’s Region 5; Asvini T. from Texas and EPA Region 6 won for “Save the Place Where We are Living and Save the Planet”; for her project “Saving the Hands that Feed Us,” Madhalasa I. was a winner in EPA Region 6; and in Region 8, Gitanjali R. was a winner for her project, “Developing a Technology for Water Quality Testing.” (epa.gov photos)