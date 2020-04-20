Dhruv Pai, an Indian American high school sophomore from Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Maryland, started the volunteer organization 'Teens Helping Seniors' when he saw a need that hit close to home during the COVID-19 crisis. His grandparents, he told India-West in an email, were scared to leave their home to go grocery shopping amid fears of contracting the virus, so he offered to help. That’s when he realized other people might be in a similar situation.
Pai’s friend Matthew Casertano joined him in this effort and in less than 10 days, the organization went from two to more than 35 teens helping seniors and a vulnerable population in getting essential supplies, comprising groceries and pharmacy items, and delivering to them using contactless delivery.
In carrying out their service project, teen volunteers maintain the proper social distance from the people they serve, and show meticulous care while shopping and delivering. They wear gloves while shopping, wipe down bags they are delivering, and offer curbside pickup when possible, added the email.
Bags of goods are left at doors, and cash is exchanged the same way.
In two weeks, they made over 50 deliveries, and are getting even more requests as the word is spreading around. They are now also recruiting college students to deliver groceries to older senior citizens and other vulnerable people in the state. They have now been approached by an international college sorority who would like to join their efforts to take this movement national.
Anyone who wishes to volunteer with Teens Helping Seniors is asked to email teenshelpingseniors@gmail.com.
