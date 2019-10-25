A 28-year-old Indian American in the San Francisco Bay Area was so greatly impacted by a shooting incident at a high-profile food festival this summer, it led to her making a bid for office to spearhead change in her state.
Natasha Gupta said the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting in July that left four dead, including the shooter, was the impetus she needed to step up to make a difference.
“The decision to jump into politics now was made because of the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, that my husband, Michael, and I attended one day before the shooting,” Gupta explained to India-West.
“The racial divisions of our country that had been brewing in our country showed up at our front door. I couldn’t stop thinking that it could have been us. I couldn’t believe that this could happen here in California, a state that opened its arms to my immigrant parents and so many others,” she said. “After that, I knew I had to do something.”
Gupta, running as a Democrat, formally launched her candidacy for California’s 25th State Assembly District at a Sept. 14 event in Milpitas, California.
She is vying for the seat currently held by Assemblyman Kansen Chu, who is stepping down following this term as he seeks a seat on the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2q6SfyV)
Gupta is a political outsider from the private sector. Born and raised in the Bay Area, Gupta has worked in the Silicon Valley for six years. After completing her bachelor’s degree in environmental policy from U.C. San Diego, the candidate moved to San Jose, where she currently resides.
“I am the first in my family to run for office, and while I’ve never held a political position, I have always been civically involved at the grassroots level,” Gupta noted.
In 2008 she was a volunteer for Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign while she was still in high school. More recently, she was a community organizer for South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign, and ran one of the largest independent organizations for Pete Buttigieg, “Silicon Valley for Pete.”
“As a product of Indian immigrants and as a wife and family member of a Chinese American home, I have been part of a blend of different cultures throughout my childhood and adult life,” she told India-West. “My life experience has shaped how I see certain divides and conflicts with our country and our state.”
Gupta’s platform focuses on many of the pressing issues in California today — housing, infrastructure and income inequality — with a differentiating message.
“Our policy priorities need to focus on California’s role in setting moral leadership,” she says, “because quite frankly, we can’t hope that it will come from Washington.”
Gupta is running on an ambitious agenda of a housing and rehabilitation guarantee for the homeless; a complete reform of the cost of college; California Care for All as a public option; a statewide Green New Deal; and ending the epidemic of gun violence and domestic terrorism.
Running what she terms a “people-powered campaign,” taking no corporate PAC money and a 100 percent volunteer staff, she seeks to bring decency to public service and purge corruption in government, according to a press release.
Though she doesn’t have experience in politics, Gupta believes her experience – both personally and professionally – in the state and district will prove worthy of public office.
“Being a lifelong California native, our state’s values of inclusion were part of my upbringing and it was an intrinsic part of why my parents, as immigrants, chose to settle and build a life for our family here,” she told India-West.
“Seeing the Gilroy Garlic Festival incident happen in our own neighborhood was jarring because it was completely unlike the culture of inclusion in California that I grew up with and it represented the culmination of many divides instigated by Washington,” she added. “It is why our campaign has focused on the need to exhibit moral leadership in policymaking, because we lack it so desperately in Washington right now and California is the only state poised to lead the fight.”
The assembly candidate has a number of issues on her platform, but says her top issue is ending the epidemic of gun violence and domestic terrorism.
“If elected I seek to codify identifying and rooting out hate groups and taking bold measures to prevent the illegal possession of assault weapons in California,” Gupta declared. “We are also the only campaign so far proposing a statewide healthcare plan as a public option, which we have termed California Care for All Who Want It.”
Additionally, Gupta said her campaign seeks to address the student debt crisis with regard to the Comprehensive College Cost Reform plan, and eradicating homelessness with the Housing and Rehabilitation Guarantee for the Homeless. The campaign is also seeking to establish a California Green New Deal.
Gupta is married to her husband, Michael Hsueh, and was born and raised in the Bay Area. More information on her campaign can be found at www.gupta2020.com.
