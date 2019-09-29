CARSON, Calif. — Over 30 kids, including some as young as four years old, sang with joy and sincerity at the first-ever Children’s Bhajan Sammelan held at the Shree Ramkabir Mandir here Sept.14.
With over 100 Indian American parents and grandparents cheering them on enthusiastically, the children’s devotion to the Lord came in the form of various prayers and musical numbers. Their renderings included mantras on the Guru and Lord Ganesh, popular bhajans like ‘Yasomati Mayya Nandlaalaa,’ ‘Achutam Keshvam,’ and ‘Raghupati Raghava.’ The ‘Ekaj De Chinagari’was sung beautifully by Shailini Bhakta. All the singers were accompanied on the tabla by Deep Bhakta.
Emcees Shailini and Nishtha Bhakta kept the program moving smoothly and kept the audience keenly interested. Many adults encouraged the singers by spontaneously joining in as the chorus for every bhajan.
