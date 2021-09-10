Valerie Kaur, Indian American writer and producer of “Divided We Fall: Americans in the Aftermath,” seen at the Vaisakhi Gala at The Carlu April 14, 2007 in Toronto. Kaur was a college student on Sept. 11 when she watched the Twin Towers of New York City's World Trade Center collapse on the television set in her parents' bedroom in Clovis, California. After their family friend, Sikh entrepreneur Balbir Singh Sodhi, was killed four days after the Sept. 11 attacks, Kaur traveled around the U.S. exploring the subsequent explosion in hate crimes against Sikh and Muslim Americans. Her documentary has been used in classrooms and communities across the country to inspire discussions about hate crimes. (Lucas Oleniuk/Toronto Star via Getty Images)