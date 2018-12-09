An Indian American boy was among four winning American players at the 2018 World Cadet Chess Championship event in Galicia, Spain, from Nov. 4 to Nov. 15.
Yuvraj Chennareddy, 8, of Chicago, Illinois, won a gold medal in the Under 8, Open section; while Erick Zhao, 10, of Gainesville, Florida, won a silver medal in the Under 10, Open section; Nico Werner Chasin, 12, of New York, won a bronze medal in the Under 12, Open section; and Evelyn Qiao, 8, of Cumming, Georgia, won a bronze medal in the Under 8, Girls section.
A total of 851 kids from 86 federations across the globe took part in the 12 and under competitions.
“We are proud of our top scholastic players and the many staff, coaches, parents, and volunteers that must come together to successfully send a team overseas. Having four players step up to the medal stand after such intense competition is a testament to everyone’s efforts,” US Chess executive director Carol Meyer said in a statement.
US Chess experienced growth across the organization in 2018. Participation in its national scholastic events has steadily risen 13 percent since 2014 and we have rated an ever-growing number of games — 822,236 last year, encompassing more than 11,500 events, the organization said.
US Chess fulfills its mission of “empowering people through chess one move at a time,” sending players to international competitions helps fulfill our goals of growing the game, engaging the educational community about the benefits of chess, expanding chess partnerships, continuously improving operations and members services, and increasing chess opportunities for under-represented segments of society, the organization added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.