The Zoroastrian Association of Greater New York and the Iranian Zoroastrian Association inaugurated a new fire temple – known as a Dahr-E-Mehr – Mar. 26, on the site of a former Jewish synagogue.
“Let this Dar-e-Mehr create an environment conducive for growth and progress where every individual feels welcome to belong to the Zarathushti community,” said Federation of Zoroastrian Associations of North America president Katayun Kersi Kapadia at the inauguration.
“We sincerely hope that this Dar-e-Mehr — built upon a strong foundation of Zarathushti principles and values — is a beacon of inspiration and spiritual comfort to the Zarathushti community of North America,” he said.
ZAGNY built its first Dahr-E-Mehr in 1977; it was the first fire temple in the U.S., according to FEZANA.
Designed by award-winning architect Dinyar Wadia, the $4.5 million building is inspired by ancient Persian and Parsi architecture of the fire temples of Iran and India. It has the capacity to seat 1,000 people. The four-acre plot was purchased in 2000 for $1.2 million. Last December, ZAGNY announced a special fund to add solar paneling to the center, conserving both energy and money.
According to a report in the Huffington Post, the stone façade mimics the sandstone used in ancient Persia. The column capital design was inspired by a Zoroastrian fire temple in Navsari, India. The arches bear a replica of the eternal flame, sacred to Zoroastrians.
The inner sanctum of the prayer hall holds a 3-foot tall metal Agarghanyu, or fire vessel, which was custom-built over a period of 18 months. The vessel is based on a 250-year-old prototype found at the Dadiseth Atash Behram temple in Mumbai.
