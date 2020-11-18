SRINAGAR – At least 12 civilians were injured after a grenade lobbed by terrorists on a CRPF bunker in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district Nov. 18 missed the target and exploded on the road, officials said.
Pulwama police said that they received information about a terror crime incident at Kakapora area of Pulwama and senior police officers reached the spot.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had hurled a grenade upon bunker of 41 Bn CRPF at Kakapora area of Pulwama. However, the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on road. In this incident, 12 civilians received injuries. All the injured have been evacuated to nearby hospital for the treatment of their injuries,” police said.
The police have registered a case and investigations are in progress as officers work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime.
The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.