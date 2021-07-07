NEW DELHI — Twelve Indian government ministers resigned July 7, hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi restructured his cabinet to improve the image of his administration in the face of criticism for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the ministers who resigned are those of Health, Education, Chemicals and Fertilizers, and Laws and Information. President Ram Nath Kovind's office said the president accepted the resignations, as advised by the prime minister.
43 cabinet ministers and junior ministers were expected to be sworn in later in the day in a ceremony at the presidential palace, according to the Press Trust of India.
Modi's government faces increasing criticism for its handling of the pandemic. It is the first cabinet shakeup since he returned to power for a second term in 2019.
India has recorded 400,000 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began, the third highest in the world. New cases are declining after surpassing 400,000 a day in May, but authorities are bracing for another possible wave and are trying to ramp up vaccinations.
