RAIGAD, Maharashtra – Over 75 people are feared trapped under the rubble after a five-storied building collapsed in Mahad town of this coastal district on Aug. 24 evening, police said.
At least 25 persons have been rescued so far and taken to a local hospital.
Nearly 100 people lived in the residential building – Tarique Garden – situated in the Kajalpura area of the town.
AP adds from New Delhi: It was not immediately clear what caused the apartment building in Mahad, about 105 miles from Mumbai.
India’s National Disaster Relief Force said it dispatched three teams of rescuers with tools to pry apart the debris as well as a canine squad.
India’s home minister, Amit Shah, tweeted that the collapse was tragic and that he was “praying for everyone’s safety.”
A video shared on social media showed a group of men on top of the collapsed building removing debris by hand while dozens of onlookers gathered around the site.
Building collapses are common in India, particularly during the heavy downpours of the monsoon season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.