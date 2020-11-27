Jammu — Three Indian soldiers were killed in ceasefire violations along the Line of Control by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Rajouri districts, official sources said Nov. 27.
Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh were critically injured along the LoC in Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri district during a firing by Pakistan troops Nov. 27. “Both injured soldiers later succumbed to their injuries,” Defense Ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said.
Meanwhile, Subedar (JCO) Swatantra Singh – who was critically injured along the LoC in Poonch district on Nov. 26 – succumbed to his injuries Nov. 27.
“Subedar Swatantra Singh, Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh were brave, highly motivated and sincere soldiers. The nation will always remain indebted to them for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” the spokesman said.
At both of these places, the Indian army responded strongly to the enemy’s fire.
