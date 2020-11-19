JAMMU – Four terrorists travelling in a truck were killed on Nov. 19 morning during an encounter near Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir’s Jammu district, top police officials said.
“Four terrorists have been neutralized and one police constable injured in an encounter at Ban Toll Plaza Jammu with Police, CRPF and Army. Area is being sanitized,” the police said.
Speaking to IANS, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said a group of four JeM terrorists had infiltrated into India through the international border in Samba on Nov. 18 night.
They were travelling in a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway which was intercepted by the police at a toll plaza near Nagrota.
After they were intercepted, the heavily armed terrorists threw grenades at the police. During the gun battle, the truck caught fire. The area was cordoned off and additional forces were rushed to the spot.
This is the second such encounter on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway this year.
According to the police, the terrorists belong to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group.
In January, three terrorists were gunned down by the security forces. They had adopted the similar modus operandi by hiding inside a truck.
