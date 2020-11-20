NEW DELHI – Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the security apparatus along the international border and the Line of Control with Pakistan Nov. 20 amid incidents of terrorists infiltrating into the country.
The review meeting happened a day after four terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed infiltrated the international border in the Samba sector and were on their way to Srinagar before being killed in an encounter near Nagrota in the Jammu area.
Soon after the meeting which was attended by other top security dignitaries of India, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Intelligence Bureau Chief Arvind Kumar, Modi through social media said: “Neutralizing of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted.”
He also said, “Our security forces have once again displayed utmost bravery and professionalism. Thanks to their alertness, they have defeated a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir.”
Sources privy to the high-level meeting said that prime minister reviewed the security grid as investigations into the Nagrota encounter indicated that the terrorists were planning to do something big on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.
The Intelligence Bureau chief briefed Modi on inputs suggesting that the four Jaish terrorists killed in an encounter Nov. 19 were planning something big for forthcoming District Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
Source said that this year, 16 terrorists have been killed and seven have been arrested in the Jammu zone. The source also said that security forces had also arrested 26 overground workers.
Pakistan is exploiting the international border in Punjab and Jammu area in an attempt to push in the maximum number of terrorists before the onset of winter.
The terrorists have started using these sectors along the border to infiltrate due to the strong anti-infiltration grid established by the Indian security forces along the Line of Control.
Pakistan is unable to infiltrate neither terrorists nor weapons into the valley to increase violence levels in the valley via the LoC.
The Indian intelligence agency alerted the security establishment, saying, “Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence has been given an ultimatum to push in maximum infiltrators along with weapons into Kashmir before the onset of winter, when the undergrowth/bushes in most infiltration prone areas will die down due to dew and snowfall.”
So they are using the international border in Jammu and Punjab sectors, it said.
