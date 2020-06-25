PATNA — Eighty-three people, mostly farm workers, were killed by lightning strikes during storms June 25 in eastern India's Bihar state, according to an official.
Many of them were impacted when they planted seeds in 23 of the state's 38 districts, the government said in a statement.
Among those killed were 13 people working in fields in the Gopalganj district, 175 kilometers (110 miles) north of Patna, the capital of Bihar state, official Upendra Pal said. The other cases were recorded in different parts of the state.
Pal added that at least 10 other people were injured and receive medical attention.
The region has been hit by downpours at the start of the monsoon rainy season. In July last year, 39 people were killed when struck by lightning in Bihar, also during the monsoon, which lasts until September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.