NEW DELHI — The Aam Aadmi Party March 29 fielded a transgender candidate from the Prayagraj Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh made the announcement after the Political Affairs Committee approved the name of Bhavani Nath Valmiki, better known as Bhavani Maa.
Singh welcomed the party's first transgender candidate, calling it a "historical move.”
"We have already seen the derogatory Transgender Persons Protection of Rights Bill, 2016 brought in Parliament. I hope that Valmiki wins the parliament seat and represents and speaks for the rights of the community," Singh told the media.
Valmiki has been a Member of the 'Kinnaur Akhada' and jury member of Delhi International Film Festival.
