MUMBAI — Veteran lyricist Yogesh Gaur, known as Yogesh, passed away May 29. He was 77.
Though he began work in the mid-1960s, his passport to fame was the 1971 “Anand” for which he wrote its two biggest hits, “Kahon Door Jab Din Dhal Jaaye”and “Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli.” Salil Chowdhury made a comeback of sorts with this film, and Yogesh formed a team with him, filling the vacuum left by Shailendra.
He later wrote a lot for the film’s director, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, as well as for Basu Chaterjee, beginning with “Us Paar” and “Rajnigandha” in 1974.
“Jeevan Hai Ek Sapna” and “Din Hai Yeh Bahaar Ke” (“Honeymoon”), “Jaaneman Jaaneman” (“Chhoti Si Baat’), “Koi Roko Na” (“Priyatama”), “Maine Kaha Phoolon Se” (“Mili”), “Rimjhim Gire Sawan” (“Manzil”) and “Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kahaa” (“Baton Baton Mein”) were among his most popular songs.
His other successful associations were with composers Rajesh Roshan, Bappi Lahiri, Usha Khanna, S.D. Burman and R.D. Burman, though he did a film each with Kalyanji-Anandji and Madan Mohan and a song each with Laxmikant-Pyarelal and Anu Malik.
Lata Mangeshkar tweeted (English translation), “I just got to know about the death of Yogesh Ji who wrote many heartwarming songs. I have sung many songs written by him. He was a very calm and composed man. I pay my respects to him).”
Yogesh got his first break as a lyricist with the film “Sakhi Robin” (1963). He became a songwriter for the most inconceivable reason. “I came to Mumbai from Lucknow when my father expired and I wanted a job. My cousin, the popular late writer Vrajendra Gaur, said that I should do something in films but never helped me. A long struggle followed. And I struck off my surname so that my cousin could never say that I was using my connection with him to get anywhere!’
Yogesh considered the options of script-writing, dialogues writing and lyrics because he was good at memorizing poetry from his schooldays. “My mother was extremely fond of poetry and I was brought up in the literary culture of Lucknow,” says the poet. “So I began to try out writing songs, and Providence helped me. I kept writing as I saw life and people around me, and slowly realized that my poems were liked by my neighbors when I would recite them, to the extent that no one believed that they were my originals!”
Among other early Yogesh films was “Ek Raat” with Usha Khanna. Majrooh Sultanpuri told him that no one had written a better song on female beauty than his Rafi song “Sau Baar Banaakar Maalik Ne” from the film.
“I had no money to even buy a gramophone to hear my own songs, so we would go to Sabita Choudhary, who was not even married to Salil-da then, but was seeing him, to listen to the records as she had a turntable,” the lyricist told me. “It was she who recommended me to Salil-da as Shailendra was no more and he was making a comeback with a film named “Anand.””
“Salil-da was my favorite composer,” declared Yogesh. “Everyone said that his compositions were like a jalebi, twisted and convoluted, but I never had a problem even in songs like “Nis din nis din” and “Guzar na jaaye din din din” (Annadata), “Pyaas liye manwaa” (“Mere Bhaiyya”) or “Rajnigandha phool tumhare” (“Rajnigandha”)!” Yogesh later worked with Sanjoy Choudhury, Salil’s son in his last film “Suno Na….” (2005).
Yogesh’s could not quite reconcile to the cold, emotion-less business mindset of the industry and barely write after the 1980s. “But I have no complaints. I am content and financially secure. My three children are well-settled and I have simple wants,” said the writer when we met in 2008. “I have done the title-tracks of 200 television serials,” he told me.
