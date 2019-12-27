MUMBAI — Kushal Punjabi’s body was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra. The police have recovered a suicide note and have registered a case of accidental death. In the suicide note, Punjabi wrote, “Nobody should be blamed for my death.” In the one-and-a-half page note, he has also asked that 50 percent of his assets be divided equally among his parents and sister, and 50 percent to his three-year-old son.
The actor was depressed since his French wife left him. The couple was planning a separation by mutual understanding. The police have ruled out foul play but are making routine investigations.
Punjabi was a well-known TV actor and had also done a few films. He had been a professional Modern jazz and hip-hop dancer.
