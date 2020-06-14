MUMBAI — In a shocking development, well known Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence here June 14 morning, a police official said.
Rajput was 34. His last rites will be performed in Mumbai June 15. News of his death comes within days of the news of his manager Disha Salian's purported suicide.
"He has committed suicide. Mumbai Police is investigating. The police has not found any (suicide) note yet," Mumbai Police spokesperson and Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranay Ashok said.
Clad in a dark t-shirt and grey shorts, Rajput was found hanging by a bedsheet at his home by his domestic help who alerted the police.
On learning of the incident, a team of Bandra Police rushed to investigate and details of the suicide are awaited, officials said.
After the initial probe at the suicide spot where no suicide note has been recovered, his body was taken in an ambulance for an autopsy, they added.
Rajput hailed from Bihar and was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting to Mumbai.
He was known for his portrayals in TV serials like "Pavitra Rishta,” films "Kai Po Chhe,” "Shuddh Desi Romance,” the biopic "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story,” "Kedarnath" and "Chhichore,” among several others.
Bollywood and social media reacted with shock and disbelief on hearing the news of the death of Rajput, who was also noted for his philanthropic services.
Condolences have poured in for the actor from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders from across the political spectrum.
Condolences from Bollywood colleagues continued to pour in, from superstars Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithtik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, to co-stars and colleagues including Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani, Anushka Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Kiara Advani, to filmmakers including Karan Johar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Ekta Kapoor, everyone expressed shock while remembering the "young," "talented" and "wonderful" actor on social media.
"He loved me so much. I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad and so shocking," Shah Rukh tweeted along with an image in which he can be seen sharing smiles with the late actor.
Paying condolences to Sushant, Hrithik Roshan tweeted: "Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about Sushant. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. He had so much life in him. Extremely disheartening news."
Varun Dhawan recalled the memorable time spent with Sushant. "I really can't believe this. Sushant was a wonderful actor and I still remember the times I spent with him. His performance always inspired me. Deepest condolences to his fans and family.”
Anushka Sharma, who shared screen space with Sushant in "PK", wrote: "Sushant, you were too young and brilliant to have gone so soon. I'm so sad and upset knowing that we lived in an environment that could not help you through any troubles you may have had. May your soul rest in peace."
Karan Johar, who produced "Drive," posted a long, emotional note on Instagram. "I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year. I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with, but somehow I never followed up on that feeling.”
“I will never make that mistake again.We live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times. Some of us succumb to these silences and go within.
Saif Ali Khan wrote: "He was way too young with talent and intelligence and a whole life ahead. Terrible that he felt that this was the way out. Very very sad."
