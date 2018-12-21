Sohrabuddin Shaikh's brother Rubabuddin (center) is shown entering CBI court in Mumbai on Dec. 21. Twelve years after the sensational killing of Sohrabuddin, his associate Tulsiram Prajapati and the rape and murder of Kausar Bi, Shaikh’s wife, a Special CBI Court here acquitted all 22 accused in the politically sensitive case, saying "witnesses and proofs were not satisfactory.” (IANS photo)