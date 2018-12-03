KATOWICE — Indian Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan Dec. 3 said the high level of greenhouse gas emissions was a major concern and reaffirmed that India would play a "positive, constructive and balanced role" in the U.N. climate summit.
"Our focus is on shifting to renewables," Vardhan told reporters on the sidelines of the two-week U.N. Climate Change Conference, known as COP24, that saw governments and delegates from nearly 200 countries in this Polish city.
The talks officially began Dec. 3 with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ opening address.
Responding to a question on clean coal, the minister said: "We have an ambitious target of 175GW. We use super critical technology which has comparatively less emissions."
"We have also announced stringent emission standards and we are retrofitting existing coal plants with the latest technology. The ones that can't be upgraded are being shut down. Close to 52GW of old plants have been shut down till date," Vardhan said.
He added that India wanted the U.N. climate summit to be a success.
Ahead of India's second Biennial Update Report, which Vardhan was earlier scheduled to release at the COP24 on Dec. 3, a projection on India's progress by U.S.-based The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis said India was "on track to achieve the majority of its Paris agreement goals."
The Paris Agreement urged each country to outline, update and communicate their post-2020 climate actions, known as nationally determined contributions, reflecting the country's ambition for reducing emissions, taking into account its domestic circumstances and capabilities.
Two of India's three Paris Agreement commitments were to achieve 40 percent of electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel by 2030 and to reduce the emissions intensity of its GDP by 33-35 percent by 2030 from the 2005 level.
The IEEFA found that India was likely to achieve these two goals 10 years ahead of the 2030 deadline.
For the first goal, IEEFA predicted that installed non-fossil fuel capacity in India will exceed 40 percent by the end of 2019.
At the current rate of 2 percent reduction per year in its GDP emission intensity, India is likely to achieve 33-35 percent of emission intensity reduction targets a decade ahead of target.
To a question on the latest assessment on its NDCs, Vardhan said: "We are much ahead on delivering our NDCs. We have already achieved 21 percent emission intensity reduction, including emissions from agriculture, whereas our NDCs exclude agricultural emissions from its scope."
"We believe we will achieve these goals much before 2022," he said.
"We have set a target but are not waiting for the deadline... Our aim is to achieve targets fixed by the prime minister at the earliest. We are conscious of the targets but are even more concerned to achieve it ahead of time."
On protecting forest cover, Vardhan admitted India was slow.
"But you must have seen that the forest cover increased by about 1 percent. New strategy has been formulated for afforestation and we will achieve this goal as well."
Questioning developed countries' commitments, he said: "Our sincerity should not be treated as weakness. All the pre-2020 and other commitments made by the developed countries need to be fulfilled."
He said India wanted the COP24 to be successful and added that New Delhi would play a "positive, constructive and balanced role" in the summit.
Earlier, Vardhan and an Indian delegation inaugurated an India pavilion, which will host around 20 sessions, covering issues related to sectors important for climate change adaptation and mitigation.
"One World One Sun One Grid," highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the first assembly of the International Solar Alliance on Oct. 2, is the theme of the India pavilion.
