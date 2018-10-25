NEW DELHI — The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee Oct. 25 said that farmers from across the country will hold a massive rally in the national capital Nov. 30 in protest of the central government’s policies.
Lakhs of farmers will converge in Delhi Nov. 29 and participate in the protest rally the next day from the Ramlila Maidan to Parliament House, AIKSCC leaders said here.
AIKSCC is an umbrella organization representing over 180 farm outfits. The organization held a similar protest in November last year.
Swabhimani Shetkari Saghatana and Lok Sabha Member Raju Shetti said a large number of farmers from Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu will join in the mega rally, besides those from the states adjoining Delhi.
In August this year, Shetti introduced two Private Member's Bills in the Lok Sabha seeking a loan waiver for farmers across the country and guaranteed remunerative prices for agricultural commodities.
Yogendra Yadav, chief of Swaraj India, said farmers were in distress due to poor price realization for kharif crops, for which the government had announced a higher minimum support price this year. He said the probable losses to them would be around Rs. 1,149 crore for the period of the first three weeks of October.
All India Kisan Sabha's Hannan Mollah and Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan's V.M. Singh were present at the press conference.
Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh Oct. 25 said that the government has reoriented the farm sector by focusing on an income-centric approach that stresses high productivity, reduced cost and a remunerative crop price to double the farmers' income.
Addressing an event here, he said the budget outlay for the sector was increased by 74.5 percent during 2014-19, with an objective of more farm profits.
Singh listed several measures taken by the government such as Soil Health Cards and the electronic National Agriculture Market.
He said farmers' income could be doubled through good strategy, proper implementation of the programs, adequate resources and good governance.
