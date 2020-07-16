NEW DELHI — India's civil aviation authority has signed agreements with Air France and United Airlines to operate a limited number of flights to the country, a provisional agreement during the coronavirus pandemic until international commercial flights are resumed in its all, an official said July 16.
Air France will offer 28 flights that will connect Paris to New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore between July 18 and Aug. 1, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri revealed to reporters.
United Airlines will carry out 18 flights connecting New Delhi with Newark and San Francisco between July 17-31, Puri added.
Lufthansa is also willing to operate flights, the official said.
Similar agreements are in force with airlines in the United Arab Emirates until Aug. 26, according to Ministry of Civil Aviation spokesman Rajiv Jain.
"Unless the international civil aviation space claims its pre-COVID space, travel bubbles (limited and regulated air traffic) are the only answer for international flights," said Puri.
The flights will be subject to the conditions imposed by each country regarding the entry of travelers in the midst of the pandemic, he said.
The state-owned Indian airline, Air-India, has been offering limited flights to the United States, Europe, Gulf countries and other nations since May to assist in the return of thousands of stranded Indian citizens there and also in the transfer of stranded foreigners to India.
