NEW DELHI – National carrier Air India is all set to expand its services to the United States from January 2021.
Accordingly, the airline will commence its first-ever non-stop services between Bengaluru and San Francisco as well as between Hyderabad and Chicago from January 9, 2021 and January 13, 2021, respectively.
“Passengers from Bengaluru and Hyderabad - both gateways to South India - will enjoy huge benefits travelling to San Francisco and Chicago as this will enable faster and easier connections,” the airline said in a statement.
At present, Air India operates non-stop flights from Delhi to New York, Newark, Washington, San Francisco and Chicago and from Mumbai to Newark.
