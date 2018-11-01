NEW DELHI — Stubble burning in neighboring states and local pollution sources worsened Delhi's air quality, pushing it to the near "severe" level Nov. 1, while three other cities the National Capital Region were ranked as the most polluted in India.
The political debate surrounding pollution also intensified, as ministers from neighboring states skipped a crucial meeting called by the Union Ministry, prompting the Delhi government to call the states "not serious."
Pollution is set to worsen until at least through Nov. 4, with high moisture trapping pollutants and low winds preventing dispersion, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research.
Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana has about a 30 percent impact on Delhi's air quality, say experts from the Central Pollution Control Board.
The Air Quality Index Nov. 1 was 393 in Delhi, which is considered "very poor" or near "severe." Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh saw a slight improvement with an AQI of 377.
Haryana's Gurugram had an AQI of 427, while Faridabad and Noida measured 407, making them the three most polluted cities in the country Nov. 1.
The government has imposed a ban on construction activities, the coal and biowaste-based industries, and brick kilns across the NCR through Nov. 10.
The Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority said that it is considering imposing more restrictions, including a ban on truck entry in Delhi, if the air quality worsens.
"Three hundred water sprinklers are being used across Delhi to tap down the particle pollutants," said Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain.
However, the politics and verbal spats intensified as ministers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan skipped a crucial meeting on air pollution held here by the Union Environment Ministry.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, and Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain blamed the Center for the ministers’ absence.
"Why didn't ministers from other states attend? It's a collective problem and I urge everyone to please work together. Only then can we find a solution," tweeted Kejriwal.
Hussain, who attended the meeting, said the meeting should have been taken seriously.
Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said that concerned ministers are in touch.
"Let there be no politics on this matter. We have talked to the ministers from Punjab and Haryana and they sent their representatives here," Vardhan told reporters here.
Vardhan noted that stubble burning had been reduced by 30 percent over the last year, saying it was a positive development, though not enough.
Vardhan and Hussain also flagged off five buses fitted with air-filters to tap particle pollutant, as part of a pilot project that will see 30 buses equipped with air-filters.
The ministers also launched an asthma manual for schools to help educators build better management plans for emergencies and recognize asthma symptoms in children, especially in cities like Delhi which have at least four to five months of poor air quality every year.
On Nov. 1, business venture Blueair along with the East Delhi Municipal Corporation distributed 5,000 N-95 masks to municipal workers.
On Nov. 1, Delhi saw a rise in particle pollutants with average dispersion of PM2.5 and PM10 –particles with a diameter less than 2.5mm and 10mm – reaching 241 and 437 microgrammer per cubic meters, which is about four times the permissible limit.
Chandni Chowk, Dwarka sub-city, Rohini, R.K. Puram, Narela and Punjabi Bagh were among the 18 regions out of 36 suffering from "severe" air quality with PM2.5 above 400 units.
The permissible limit for PM2.5 and PM10 is 60 and 80 units by national standards and 25 and 50 units by international standards.
Meanwhile, SAFAR advised people to avoid all outdoor physical activities and those with asthma to keep relief medication within reach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.