NEW DELHI – A total of 47 helpline numbers have been released by the Akhil Bhartiya Vidharthi Parishad, the students' wing of RSS, to provide door-to-door food delivery service and other aids to individuals affected by the nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, ABVP said March 26.
According to the ABVP, anyone can call on the helpline numbers issued for their region to get help like food and other essential supplies.
In addition to the helpline numbers, the students' wing would also enlist new volunteers and draft them to aid the efforts of local administrations for maintaining uniform supply of essential services across the nation.
The ABVP said that registration of volunteers who desire to support the efforts of local administrations in facilitating door-to-door delivery of essential goods and services will commence shortly.
"The volunteer catalogue will be shared with the respective local administrations, which can subsequently rope in their services," a statement by ABVP said.
"We are making sure that most parts of the country are covered by our efforts. So for states like Uttar Pradesh, which are big in size, we have six helpline numbers dedicated for each region," ABVP national general secretary Nidhi Tripathi told IANS.
She added that for the students who have been looking to get help in career counseling and other important aspects regarding their education, the ABVP will provide assistance through phone.
"Our volunteers will help the stranded students get proper information regarding entrance examinations and other competitive tests," Tripathi said.
