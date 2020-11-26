The Akshaya Patra Foundation has been serving children in need and impacting their lives positively for 20 years, said a press release.
The foundation on Nov. 11, 2000 launched its first kitchen, inaugurated by the then Minister of Human Resource Development Murli Manohar Joshi, and Chief Minister of Karnataka S. M. Krishna.
Fast forward to the present, where Akshaya Patra is commemorating two decades of making a positive impact on the lives of children by providing them hot, nutritious, hygienic and tasty mid-day meals.
As Akshaya Patra enters its third decade of service, several eminent personalities congratulated the Foundation and shared their words of encouragement.
Sunil Gavaskar commended Akshaya Patra for completing 20 years of wonderful service, providing mid-day meals to India’s children and gave his best wishes for the future.
Ravi Shastri praised the organization for reaching out to millions of children across the country and serving over 320 crore meals since 2000.
Kapil Dev was very appreciative of the Foundation’s work during the COVID-19 pandemic and thanked the organization for looking after the country and the needy ones, a news release said.
As the implementing partner of the government of India’s flagship school feeding program, the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, Akshaya Patra serves over 1.8 million children in 19,039 government and government-aided schools across 12 states and two union territories. Through the program, the foundation strives to address the issue of classroom hunger and promote education in the country, the release notes.
Akshaya Patra is committed to the responsibility of serving wholesome mid-day meals to children. It has been working with the Government of India, State Governments and UT Administrations to implement the MDM Scheme and the Integrated Child Development Services Anganwadi feeding program since November 2000.
It has also started a breakfast program in Tamil Nadu on a pilot basis. In addition, the foundation’s U.K. chapter has adopted the centralized kitchen model to provide an affordable, scalable solution to child holiday hunger—each meal served in the UK will sponsor a meal for a child in India, it said.
With the schools currently closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation is currently undertaking food assistance to aid the government’s efforts to provide relief to vulnerable communities.
It is working with the government to provide food relief to vulnerable communities in 18 states and 2 UTs with the proactive support of its donors. Over 100 million meals have been served since March 2020 in the form of freshly cooked food and food relief kits with essential groceries.
Akshaya Patra is proactively working with the government and donors to ensure nutrition support to MDM beneficiaries by providing Happiness Boxes. Besides nutrition, these boxes also focus on hygiene and education with their contents ranging from glucose biscuits and ragi flour to color pencils and activity books, the foundation said.
Akshaya Patra’s mission is to reach 5 million children by 2025. The organization will strive to enhance its initiatives with solutions focusing on food and nutrition security for children and implement innovative solutions to supplement welfare programs to contribute to their health and well-being, it said.
It has already introduced the National Endeavour for Student Transformation, a series of initiatives going beyond the meals and focusing on the holistic development of children.
These include a school rejuvenation program, which strives to provide a conducive environment for children through a series of infrastructural and academic interventions, Giving Every Dream a Chance mentorship initiative to train children in their field of interest, and AVSAR scholarship program to provide financial aid to deserving students, the foundation said.
The award-winning foundation will continue to keep children and communities central to all its endeavors and strive to contribute to their food and nutrition security to the best of its abilities, it said.
