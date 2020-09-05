The Akshaya Patra Foundation Aug. 26 announced that it has served more than 77 million meals over the past half year to dozens of locations throughout India during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Undertaking food assistance to support the government’s relief efforts to help the vulnerable populations affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in India, the foundation has actively contributed by providing over 77 million meals over the last six months across 52 locations in 17 states in the form of freshly cooked food and food relief kits with essential groceries food assistance, a news release said.
The donations were delivered to address food insecurity that has compounded as a result of the pandemic aid to wider demography at the pan-India level through a well-established network to support disaster relief minimized risks of health issues arising from food and nutrition insecurity, the release said.
Akshaya Patra has been reaching out to people from vulnerable communities, such as daily-wage earners, industrial workers, laborers at construction sites and more across India since the last week of March.
The foundation is leveraging its existing state-of-the-art kitchens in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Delhi and the National Capital Region, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh to prepare and serve freshly cooked meals through centers assigned by the administration, the release said.
Simultaneously, it is distributing food relief kits to vulnerable communities in these states as well as in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.
In states where the organization does not have any existing kitchen infrastructure, relief feeding was extended from the nearest kitchen in the neighboring state, the release said.
The contents of these kits are based on the local palate of the region with each kit having a dry ration sufficient to cook 42 or 28 meals.
In this relief feeding endeavor, the foundation has had the continued support of various state governments, corporate partners, individual donors and volunteers, according to the release.
