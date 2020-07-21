Indian Jhangams - saints of Lord Shiva - chant prayers at the Amarnath Yatra Base Camp in Jammu on June 27, 2014. Amid tight security the first batch of 1160 devotees left Jammu base camp for pilgrimage to pay homage to the ice Shiva Linga at the 13,500 meter-high Amarnath cave shrine in South Kashmir Himalayas at the start of the annual Amarnath Yatra. (STR/AFP via Getty Images)