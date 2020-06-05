NEW DELHI — E-commerce giant Amazon is in talks to purchase a stake worth at least $2 billion in telecom major Bharti Airtel.
According to reports, the Jeff Bezos-led Amazon would acquire around a 5 percent stake based on the current market value of India's third largest telecom company in terms of subscribers.
Describing the reports as speculations, an Amazon spokesperson said: "We don't comment on speculation about what we may or may not do in future."
An Airtel spokesperson said: "We routinely work with all digital and OTT players and have deep engagement with them to bring their products, content and services for our wide customer base. Beyond that there is no other activity to report."
Reports suggested that the talks are in initial stages currently. The talks come at a time when Jio Platforms has attracted several investors in the past one month led by Facebook which took up around 10 percent stake.
In just around a month, RIL has sold over 17 percent stake in Jio Platforms for a combined Rs 78,562 crore.
In related news, IANS reports from Bengalaru: E-commerce major Amazon June 4 announced that its sellers will now be able to register on Amazon.in marketplace and manage their online business in Hindi.
This will include everything from registering as an Amazon seller for the first time to managing orders, inventory management and accessing performance metrics, all of it in the language of their preference, said an Amazon statement.
"The experience has been made available on the Amazon seller website as well as on the mobile app. Amazon also provides Seller Support Services and Seller University videos and tutorials in Hindi," it said.
According to the company, hundreds of Amazon sellers from tier-I, II and III cities across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh have switched to the Hindi experience to manage their accounts during the six-months testing phase.
During the testing phase, for the first time new sellers from markets like Darbhanga in Bihar, Barmer in Rajasthan, Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh, Hailakandi in Assam and Bardhaman in West Bengal signed up on the Amazon.in marketplace.
Gopal Pillai, VP for Seller Services, Amazon India, said: "As we look at enabling more and more of Indian MSMEs to embrace ecommerce to grow, we continue to double-down our efforts on vernacular, voice and video powered initiatives. The launch of the vernacular registration and account management experience for sellers starting with Hindi is a step in that direction."
He said that this becomes all the more significant today as businesses emerge from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and explore new opportunities for growth.
