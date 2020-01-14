NEW DELHI — E-commerce major Amazon's global CEO Jeff Bezos, who is visiting India, paid homage to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat Jan. 14.
Bezos, one of the world’s richest men, shared a video of his visit to Raj Ghat on Twitter.
In the video, Bezos, wearing a traditional Indian attire of white kurta-pajama and orange Indian high-necked waistcoat, is seen laying a wreath on the memorial site.
"Just landed in India and spent a beautiful afternoon paying my respects to someone who truly changed the world. "Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." - Mahatma Gandhi," his tweet said.
Bezos is on a three-day India visit. He is likely to attend an event here organised by Amazon for MSMEs. He is also likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In addition, he is also likely to meet top Indian businessmen and Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai.
Bezos' India visit comes at a time when the e-commerce player is facing an anti-trust investigation on multiple counts, including deep discounts and exclusive tie-up with preferred sellers, in India.
It had faced similar investigations in the EU and the US.
On Jan. 13, in a major setback ahead of Bezos' visit, fair market watchdog, the Competition Commission of India ordered an inquiry into the operations of both Amazon and Flipkart on multiple counts, including deep discounts and exclusive tie-up with preferred sellers.
Finding merit in the allegations leveled by traders' body Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, the Commission on Monday asked its Director General to complete the investigation in 60 days from the receipt of the order.
Meanwhile, traders across 300 cities of the country have planned to hold protests under the aegis of the Confederation of All India Traders during Bezos' visit.
The call for protests come after the traders' body last week wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a meeting with him prior to his meeting with Bezos.
In its statement, the organization reiterated that it has requested the prime minister to meet its delegation and said the meeting "will enable CAIT to apprise the prime minister about evil designs of Amazon which has already destroyed business of lakhs of small traders in the country."
Traders of brick and mortar shops have been protesting under the aegis of the CAIT against what they call "deep" discounts on e-commerce platforms, more so, during the sales seasons which these platforms organize.
According to the traders' body, the discounts on the online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart are predatory in nature and the government should ensure price parity in online and offline markets.
CAIT has also been alleging violation of FDI norms by the platforms, which both the e-commerce majors have denied.
Traders' body Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh had questioned four key practices of the e-commerce companies, seeking an investigation. They include exclusive launch of mobile phones, preferred sellers on the marketplaces, deep discounting and preferential listing/promotion of private labels.
In its order, the CCI said that it needs to be investigated whether the alleged exclusive arrangements, deep discounting and preferential listing by Amazon and Flipkart are being used as an exclusionary tactic to foreclose competition.
In other news, earlier in 2018, Amazon was slammed by several Sikh bodies for selling doormats, rugs and toilet accessories bearing the image of the highly-revered Golden Temple and was asked to immediately remove the "disrespectful products" that hurt the sentiments of the community worldwide.
Meanwhile, Walmart India Jan. 12 said it has asked 56 senior executives to leave as part of its corporate restructuring process, shrugging off reports about the second round of layoffs coming in April.
In a statement, the company which operates nearly 28 wholesale stores in the country, said it is looking for ways to operate more efficiently, "which requires it to review its corporate structure to ensure that it is organized in the right way."
