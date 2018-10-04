MVVS Murthy, a veteran Telugu Desam Party leader, educationist and member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, died in a car accident in Alaska, the party announced in an Oct. 3 statement.
He was 76.
Murthy also served as a member of the Lok Sabha from Visakhapatnam for two terms from 1991 to 1996 and 1999 to 2004.
Murthy and three others were killed in a collision on a highway in Alaska, where he had gone to take part in the Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management Alumni meet, scheduled for Oct. 6, according to a Press Trust of India report.
The legislator was on his way to a wildlife sanctuary when the accident occurred on Oct. 1 in the afternoon, local time. Telugu Association of North America members are coordinating with U.S. authorities to bring the TDP leader’s body back to the state, the report said.
Murthy had been an active leader of the TDP since 1983 and had a close association with the party’s founder-president, NT Rama Rao.
He founded the GITAM at Rushikonda near Visakhapatnam, which has now been granted a “deemed to-be university” status with campuses in Hyderabad and Bangalore, the report added.
He served as chairman of the Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority from 1987 to 1989 and lost the 1989 Lok Sabha election.
In 1991, he was elected to Parliament from Visakhapatnam for the first time and again in 1999.
Holding a doctorate in economics from Andhra University, Murthy established many colleges in his native East Godavari and other districts, it said.
He also owned a soft drink bottling plant in Visakhapatnam and became popular as ‘Goldspot’ Murthy, the PTI report said.
He was elected to the Legislative Council in 2014 from the Visakhapatnam Local Authorities constituency.
AP adds from Anchorage, Alaska: Alaska State Troopers have released the names of the three other men killed in the collision as 78-year-old Basava Veluvola of India, and Siva Veeramachani and Pattabhi Vantipali, whose home towns were not disclosed.
The van carrying five people was being driven by Veeramachani, which passed a commercial vehicle in a no-passing zone south of Cantwell. The van crashed into a pickup truck.
Troopers say the fifth person in the van, 58-year-old Venkata Kadiyala, also from India, was in critical condition at an Anchorage hospital.
A 2-year-old boy in the truck was flown to an Anchorage hospital with serious injuries. Also in the truck were 23-year-old Collin Koskey and 21-year-old Felicia Koskey, both of Fort Wainwright. Troopers say they were also injured.
