AMARAVATI — The Covid situation in Andhra Pradesh took a turn for the worse with the state reporting the highest single-day tally and death figures on July 13.
With 37 deaths reported in the 24 hours ending 9 a.m. that day, the state's death toll spiraled to 365. The highest single day death figures were reported from different parts of the state.
Anantapur, Kurnool, East Godavari and West Godavari districts reported four deaths each, followed by Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna and Prakasam (3 each), Kadapa and Nellore (2 each), and Srikakulam, Vizianagram and Visakhapatnam (1 each).
Similarly, the state also reported the highest single-day spike in the number of new cases for the fifth day in a row at 1,935.
On July 12, the 24-hour tally was 1,933, while the July 11 tally was 1,814. On July 10, a record 1,608 positive cases were detected and on July 9, a high of 1,555 Covid cases was recorded.
Following the addition of 1,935 new patients, the overall tally of Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh has touched 31,103.
State health officials said that all the 13 districts of the state reported new cases. East Godavari reported the highest single-day tally of 313, followed by Kurnool (249), Srikakulam (204) and Guntur (191).
Some of the other districts that reported high Covid numbers over the previous 24 hours include Anantapur (176) and Chittoor (168).
The testing numbers were slightly higher at 19,247 July 13 as compared to the 17,624 samples the previous day. As many as 1,030 persons were discharged from hospitals and Covid treatment centers in the state. By July 13 morning, Andhra Pradesh reported 14,274 active cases while 16,464 persons have been declared as cured and discharged.
On the brighter side, there has been a steady decline in the tally of positive cases detected in returnees from other states to Andhra Pradesh. On July 13, the figures fell by 5 in comparison to the previous day. But returnees from Telangana continued to dominate this category, with 6 of the 13 cases being returnees from the neighbouring Telugu state. Apart from this, there were 3 cases each from Karnataka and Maharashtra. There was also one case from Jharkhand.
In all, 2,416 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 among those who returned from other states. The active cases tally in this category is 550, while 1,866 persons have recovered till date.
Over the past 24 hours, three new cases were reported from persons with a travel history to foreign countries. While two of the positive cases reported on Monday had a travel history to Saudi Arabia, there was one positive case from the UK. The cumulative tally of Covid patients in this category stands at 432, while 323 persons have been discharged after getting cured.
