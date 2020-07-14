NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s coronavirus cases jumped by another 28,000 July 14 and are fast approaching 1 million.
The 28,498 cases reported in the past 24 hours took the national total to 906,752. Cases have jumped by 100,000 in four days.
The Health Ministry also reported another 553 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 23,727.
India has largely lifted its nationwide lockdown, and the virus has been spreading at a significant rate, prompting several big cities to reimpose partial lockdowns.
The southern city of Pune started a 10-day lockdown July 14 in an attempt to break the chain of infections. Only essential businesses including milk shops, pharmacies, doctors’ clinics and emergency services will be allowed to open.
Eight of India’s 28 states, including worst-hit Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and New Delhi, account for nearly 90% of its cases.
India is the third worst-affected country in terms of infections behind the United States and Brazil.
