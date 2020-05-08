Police personnel escort to court, Hilal Ahmed Wagay (center) accomplice of slain Riyaz Naikoo, the leader of the largest Kashmiri militant group Hizbul Mujahideen, in Amritsar on May 8. Indian government forces on May 6 killed the leader of the largest Kashmiri militant group fighting for independence from New Delhi, authorities said. (Narinder Nanu/AFP via Getty Images)