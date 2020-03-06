ITANAGAR – Sharjeel Imam, a JNU research scholar accused of sedition, who was arrested by Delhi Police on Jan. 28, is being interrogated by the Arunachal Pradesh Police, an official said late on the night of March 6.
According to a top police officer, a group of Crime Branch officials of the Arunachal Pradesh Police is interrogating Imam in connection with a sedition case registered here on Jan. 26.
The police registered a case against the JNU student in connection with a video footage where Imam was allegedly heard instigating people to cut off Assam and the northeastern states from India by blocking rail and road connections.
Imam was brought to Itanagar March 5 from Guwahati and since then he is being interrogated.
"After two days of extensive questioning, Imam indicated that he had made the speech that was circulated on social media," the official said on condition of anonymity.
Imam, a 32-year-old Ph.D. scholar in modern Indian history and an IIT graduate, came into the limelight during the ongoing protest in Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.
He was arrested from his hometown in Bihar's Jehanabad on Jan. 28 for allegedly making provocative speeches at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi and in Aligarh.
Besides Arunachal, Assam, Manipur and Meghalaya have also lodged FIRs against him. On Feb. 19, Imam was handed over to an Assam police team by the Patiala House Court in Delhi.
He was sent to police custody twice by a court in Guwahati, where he was thoroughly interrogated by the Assam Police and intelligence officials before being taken to Itanagar March 5.
The Crime Branch of Arunachal Pradesh Police had filed a case against Imam on Jan. 26 under charges of sedition, promoting enmity between different groups and making assertions prejudicial to national integration. He is likely to be taken to Manipur once the Arunachal Pradesh Police release him.
The Associated Press reports: Imam was a little-known research scholar and a student activist until Indian police launched a manhunt across five states to nab him for a protest speech he gave calling for a month-long road blockade in the county’s northeast.
“Create debris on the railway tracks and roads,” Imam told the crowd, exhorting them to cut off the northeastern state of Assam from the rest of the country.
Massive protests had broken out in Assam and elsewhere in India in December after a law was passed that fast-tracks naturalization for some religious minorities who immigrated illegally from some neighboring countries but excludes Muslims.
In the wake of his speech, some leaders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party labeled Imam a “secessionist.” A lawmaker from Modi’s party said that people like him “should be shot dead publicly.”
Official data reveal as many as 332 people were arrested under the sedition law between 2016 and 2018, though only seven were convicted, suggesting that police have struggled to gather evidence against the accused.
Last month when Modi’s law minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad, was asked if India was becoming less tolerant of the free expression of dissent, he told reporters that use of the sedition law to silence dissent would be an “abuse of power.”
Prasad said people have the right to criticize Modi, his party and the government but the law was needed because there were “forces in the country out to weaken India.”
Government spokesman Kuldeep Dhatwalia declined to comment on accusations that the law is being used to target critics.
India’s sedition law, like its equivalent in other former British-ruled countries, offers a legal framework to categorize a citizen as a threat to the state.
