TAWANG — The Arunachal Pradesh government Nov. 14 signed and exchanged Memoranda of Understandings with 17 private investors for projects worth Rs. 1,200 crore during the 5th edition of the North East Connectivity Scheme.
The MoUs with private investors, signed across sectors like tourism and hospitality, oil and gas, retail, power, equipment manufacturing and sports, have the potential to create over 8,000 employment opportunities in the state, an official said.
The Polo Towers Group, a pioneering hospitality group, has identified 11 investable projects in Arunachal Pradesh worth Rs. 419 crore that will generate 1,850 employment opportunities.
The projects identified are the Itanagar City Center 5 star hotel cum mixed use complex, the development and conversion of existing star category hotels, world class budget hotels and mixed use developments in Itanagar, the State Institute of Hotel Management on public-private partnerships, 4 and 5 star resorts in Tawang, Dirang and Paradise Lake, the development and conversion of existing hotels into star category hotels in Tawang, world class museums, world class budget hotels and mixed use developments at Naharlagun, and world class budget hotels and mixed use developments in Tawang.
Jungle Travels India Pvt Ltd exchanged an MoU to invest in the 20-room Jungle Lodge in or near Pakke Tiger Reserve and Wildlife Sanctuary, with an investment of Rs. 10 crore and employment for 60 people.
Sterlite Power exchanged an MoU to invest in a detailed study of power systems for Arunachal Pradesh and to upgrade and update projects on an annuity basis.
Sterlite Power is further interested in the supply and installation of optical ground wire across the entire transmission system. The project will garner an investment of Rs. 325 crore.
Alinz Portable Petrol Pump Pvt Ltd exchanged an MoU to create portable petrol pumps in Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast, which will be executed in a public-private partnership with an investment of Rs. 500 crore and provide employment to 5,000 people.
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd exchanged an MoU to deploy HAL-Dornier-228 commuter aircraft and ALH Dhruv helicopters for inter and intra-state air connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.