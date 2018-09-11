Rescue operations underway at the site where a bus fell into a gorge in Telangana's Jagtial district killing 40 people and injuring 20 others Sept. 11. The bus belonged to the Telangana State Road Transport Corp and was carrying 55 passengers when it fell off Kondagattu Ghat Road while returning from a Hanuman temple in the Kondagattu Hills. (IANS photo)