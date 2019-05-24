SURAT — At least 20 students were killed and several others injured in a devastating fire at a coaching centre atop a four-storey building in Sarthana area of Surat in Gujarat on May 24 evening.
Official sources said some of the students were charred to death while some jumped off the building in panic and died as they fell.
Surat Police Commissioner Satish Sharma confirmed the death of 15 students. Various news sites — including IANS — are reporting a death toll of at least 20, with 16 others injured.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani ordered an investigation into the tragedy and asked Mukesh Puri, Principal Secretary, Urban Development, to rush to Surat.
He also declared financial help of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the students who died.
Shocked by the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on his tweeter handle: "Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected."
Amidst the chaos on the top floor and especially the room where children were confined in a burning building in Gujarat's Surat, a class 10 girl student showed presence of mind in calmly following her teacher to safety, while helping another student.
Urmi Harsukhbhai Vekari was one of the lucky survivors.
"I had recently joined this drawing class, just three days ago. There were 20-30 boys and girls learning drawing from Bhargav Sir. Suddenly there was so much smoke in the room... initially we thought that somebody had burnt papers. Thereafter we came to know that fire had erupted and everybody panicked and they started jumping off," Urmi told IANS.
"I and another girl kept our calm and didn't panic. But we saw our sir (teacher) safely lowering down to the railing underneath the window. Putting all my trust in him, I, too, lowered myself and he helped me get on the little space underneath and also helped the other girl. We reached the ground safely on the fire brigade's ladder which came up to us. Bhargav Sir was the last person who came down the ladder," she said.
A child, who was seen falling off from the building in a horrifying video, is the child of an assistant teacher that Urmi identified as Grishma Madam. "She doesn't know what happened. Normally, she didn't bring her child to the class, but today she did," Urmi said.
