Election officials sailed boats and ships, trekked through dense forest and climbed mountains to carry voting machines to even the most remote parts of India for national elections.
The mammoth vote that began April 11 ends May 19, and counting will he held on May 23.
Four people were killed in election-related clashes in three Indian states.
Still, in most places, the atmosphere was festive with men and women in colorful traditional attire heading to voting stations to cast ballots on electronic voting machines. Voting also took place in parts of troubled Kashmir where insurgents fighting against Indian rule called for a boycott.
The elections are widely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party has been credited by supporters with India’s booming economy but criticized for engendering anti-Muslim sentiment.
The main opposition Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi are contesting for parliamentary seats from northern Uttar Pradesh state. Amid much fanfare, supporters waved party flags with the open, palm-facing hand symbol and shouted: “Long live Rahul Gandhi” and “Long live Sonia Gandhi” as they accompanied their leaders in slow-moving parades to submit the nomination documents at election offices.
With 900 million of India’s 1.3 billion people registered to vote, it is the world’s largest democratic exercise, and the largest-ever election. Over the seven phases of voting, 543 Lok Sahba seats will be decided at about a million polling stations across India.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.