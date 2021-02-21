Inspired by His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha recently donated Rs. 21,111,111 to support the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’s construction in Ayodhya.
A special ceremonial donation assembly for the Ram Mandir was held Feb. 13 at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in the presence of the chief minister of Gujarat, Vijaybhai Rupani, and Govinddevgiriji Maharaj, trustee and treasurer of Ram Janmabhumi Tirthkshetra, Ayodhya.
Sadguru Pujya Ishwarcharan Swami presented the check to Pujya Shri Govinddevgiriji Maharaj.
“The sacred journey for the Ram Mandir started from Somnath Mandir and can be regarded as the Gangotri of the Ram Mandir journey and that inspiration flows from the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir,” said Govinddevgiriji Maharaj. “This Sanstha embodies this nation’s necessity for sincere effort, renunciation, individual commitment and service to India. People ask, ‘What can sadhus do?’ But when they see the work these sadhus have done; they will be amazed. And their work of mandir-building is outstanding. Pujya Pramukh Swami Maharaj had an intense inner wish that a majestic Ram Mandir be built over his birthplace.”
“There are many mandirs dedicated to Bhagwan Ram. But only one mandir is possible over his birthplace. Bhagwan Shri Ramchandraji was self-sufficient (atma-nirbhar). He was the embodiment of all virtues. By establishing this mandir, his divine qualities will pervade the entire country,” he added.
The assembly was held in the presence of 150 invited guests and saints while observing all Covid-19 precautions.
Special verses singing the glory of Shri Ram were recited. Onstage were the Gujarat head of Shri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Samiti, Govindbhai Dholakia, and the Gujarat head of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Dilipbhai Trivedi.
“Many years ago, HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj performed pujan of the Ram Shila and gave his blessings. He, and now, Mahant Swami Maharaj, have continued to support and contribute to this mandir,” said Rupani. “They have created magnificent mandirs throughout the world. The Ram Mandir will benefit from their vast experience.”
“The prayers and sacrifices of hundreds of thousands of devotees is now taking shape. With the building of this mandir, the nation’s pride and heritage will be revived and echo for countless generations to come,” added Sadguru Pujya Ishwarcharan Swami.
