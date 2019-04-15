MUMBAI — Jet Airways' troubles don't seem to getting over anytime soon. With no funds coming from lenders, the beleaguered airline has extended suspension of its international operations till April 18.
"The interim funding has not been forthcoming thus far, and as a result we have extended cancellation of international operations through Thursday," said CEO Vinay Dube in a letter April 15 to Jet's over 20,000 employees.
Banks had earlier promised to pump Rs 1,500 crore into the airline
Jet Airways management and lenders here held marathon meetings to resolve the financial crisis and the board will meet April 16 morning.
Dube said the airline had been working with lenders to secure interim funding for operations. The company management, he said would seek guidance from the board on the steps forward. "We will keep you updated on all the critical developments," the CEO assured employees.
On April 12, the airline canceled international operations for April 12 to 15. On Sunday, it extended cancellation of West-bound flights — to and from Amsterdam, London and Paris — until April 16.
IANS had exclusively reported earlier in the day that Jet has stopped forward bookings for some of its international sectors, including those for east Asia.
The airline is operating only seven aircraft in domestic sectors due to grounding of 80 percent of fleet by lessors. It has resulted in cancellation of several hundred flights and passengers getting stranded at airports.
The unpaid employees of the airline have taken out silent marches in New Delhi and Mumbai.
