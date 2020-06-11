BENGALURU — The confession by the son enabled the police crack the mystery behind an elderly couple's murder in the city, a police official said on June 11.
"The accused (Santosh) confessed to the crime after he was tracked on the Cauvery river bank at Srirangapatna earlier in the day with both legs broken when he attempted to commit suicide by jumping from bridge," Kamakshipalya police inspector J. Gautham told IANS here.
"Santosh has not been arrested so far as he is under treatment for his injuries at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital here where he was rushed in an ambulance from Srirangapatna," Gautham said.
The sensational murder of Santosh's parents Narasimha Raju, 70, and Saraswathi, 64, came to light when their domestic maid found their bodies in the house in Kamakshipalya June 10.
"On being alerted by the maid, our team visited the house and inspected the crime scene. It was found that the old couple was strangulated," Gautham said.
The couple, who hail from Mysuru, was living with Santosh, an auditor, and his wife in a rented house in the western suburbs.
"Preliminary investigation revealed that Santosh fought with his parents and allegedly assaulted them earlier too, as told by the neighbors," added Gautham.
