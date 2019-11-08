BHARATPUR — In a shocking act of vengeance, a lady doctor here has burned a woman and her six year old son to death.
In the incident, which took place on Nov. 7 evening, the doctor set fire to the victims' house after pouring spirit on the furniture and curtains.
According to the police, the motive behind the heinous act was the dead woman's relationship with the doctor's husband.
The postmortems were conducted Nov. 7 and the bodies were handed over to the deceased woman's brother. Thereafter, their last rites were also performed.
The police Nov. 7 arrested all the three accused — Sudeep, a doctor by profession, his mother and his wife Seema who is also a doctor — on the basis of a complaint filed by Radha, the deceased's sister, and registered a case under section 302, 120B and other relevant sections.
The three accused were produced in court, where the two women were taken into judicial custody while the doctor was taken on remand, the police officers told IANS.
Police also confirmed that the deceased, Deepa Gujjar, was working as a receptionist in Sudeep Gupta's hospital, where the two developed a relationship. Sudeep gifted her a well-furnished villa where Deepa and her son were residing.
Gupta's wife, Seema was initially unaware of these developments. However, later when she came to know about it, she along with her mother-in-law went to Gujjar's home and started hurling abuses on her. Gujjar called her brother and Gupta from her house and informed them that Seema Gupta was creating a scene outside her house.
Seema Gupta, meanwhile locked the house door, poured spirit on furniture and curtains and set off a fire inside.
According to the police, Gujjar had been hired at their hospital some four years back as receptionist.
