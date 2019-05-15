Indian film actress Richa Chadda (2L) and Chitrangada Singh (4L) hold placards as they participate at the culmination of the 'Dignity March' at Ramleela Ground in New Delhi on February 22, 2019. - Thousands of women have joined the Dignity March to walk 10,000 kilometres (6,200 miles) across India, starting in Mumbai on December 20, 2018 and ending in the Indian capital New Delhi on February 22, to raise awareness for sexual assault survivors and their fight for justice, and to campaign for an end to sexual violence against women and children. (Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images)