BENGALURU – Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Aug. 17 night said she has tested Covid-19 positive.
"I have added to the Covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms and I hope it stays that way," tweeted the 67-year-old city-based biotech queen Shaw.
Responding to Shaw's tweet, Congress Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor said he was sorry to hear it.
"We need you hale & hearty soon. Be well my friend," Tharoor tweeted.
Geneva-based World Health Organization chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan also tweeted Shaw to get well soon.
Shaw is the latest high-profile persons to have got infected by the coronavirus pandemic in this tech city, days after Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and opposition Congress leader Siddaramaiah tested positive and got discharged after getting treated at a private hospital in the eastern suburb.
Bengaluru on Aug. 17 recoded 2,053 new cases, taking its Covid tally to 91,864 cases, including 34,408 active, after 55,972 were discharged, with 2,190 during the last 24 hours.
Scores of politicians, including state cabinet ministers and legislators of the ruling BJP, Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular also tested positive over the last two months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.