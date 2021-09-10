NEW DELHI – The BJP has fielded city lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Sept. 30 bypolls for the Bhabanipur assembly constituency seat.
Tibrewal is a lawyer of post-poll violence cases in West Bengal. The BJP Sept. 10 announced three candidates for the bypolls. Milan Ghosh will contest from Samserganj and Sujit Das has been fielded from Jangipur by the saffron party.
Tibrewal graduated from Delhi University and studied law at Calcutta University. She practices at the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court. She also holds an MBA degree from Assumption University, Thailand.
Tibrewal is handling a wide range of cases from defending victims of atrocities of the state government, such as in the Raniganj riot case or the Purulia murder case, and has always stood up for the cause of justice and liberty, say party workers.
Tibrewal has also held various instrumental roles in the BJP and has been a state officer bearer.
She played a crucial role in the recent post-poll violence incidents in West Bengal – bringing up the cases to the Calcutta High Court to seek justice for the murder of Abhijeet Sarkar.
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has claimed that Banerjee will face another defeat in Bhabanipur like Nandigram. "We are going to fight the bypolls with our fullest strength and will win all the three assembly seats. Mamatadi will face another defeat in Bhabanipur," Ghosh said.
Counting will be held on Oct. 3.
